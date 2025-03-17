Curio Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $127.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

