Curio Wealth LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 670,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

