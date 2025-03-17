Curio Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $171.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.43.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.