Currys’ (CURY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.62) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Currys Price Performance
Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Currys will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Currys
In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,718.72). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
