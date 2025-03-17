Currys’ (CURY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.62) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Currys Price Performance

Shares of Currys stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 88.15 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 366,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.03. Currys has a 1-year low of GBX 56.60 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £958.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Currys will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Currys

In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,718.72). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

Featured Articles

