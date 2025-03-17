DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 330.08%.

DallasNews Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DALN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 45,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,034. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

