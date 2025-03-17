DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 330.08%.
DallasNews Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DALN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 45,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,034. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.
DallasNews Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DallasNews
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.