Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 6876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

