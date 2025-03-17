Defense Stocks To Consider – March 14th

Boeing, Citigroup, General Electric, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that primarily supply military equipment, technology, and services to government and defense agencies. These stocks often see steady demand due to consistent government spending on national security, making them appealing to investors looking for stability even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.45. 2,111,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,361. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. 4,734,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,139,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.84. 1,103,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,476. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.64.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.13. 442,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

