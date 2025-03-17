Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $150.20 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.