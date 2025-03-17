Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,248 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $101,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

DFUS stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

