Dividend Stocks To Research – March 17th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Ford Motor, and Chevron are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares issued by companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks are often favored by income-seeking investors, providing a steady stream of income in addition to potential long-term capital appreciation. They typically belong to well-established companies with stable financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $35.55. 63,286,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,509,195. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $114.08. 11,202,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,852,392. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $495.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.40. 141,170,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,457,623. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. 77,425,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,705,914. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.19. 4,350,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

