Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Posts Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of KODK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,084. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 3.75.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eastman Kodak

In other news, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at $757,738.80. This trade represents a 10.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.