Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 165,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. 82,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1338 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

