Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – March 14th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks represent shares in companies that conduct commercial transactions primarily through the internet, offering products and services online. These companies often rely heavily on digital technology, data analytics, and innovative supply chain strategies to optimize their operations and capture market share in the evolving digital marketplace. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. 15,657,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,908,200. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. 2,057,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $13.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $967.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,456. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,076.17. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

