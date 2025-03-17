Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 187,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

FRA opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

