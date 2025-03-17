Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $49.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $49,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $224.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

