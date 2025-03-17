EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.25), with a volume of 350777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £85.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.24.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.