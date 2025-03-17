Elbit Systems (ESLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $367.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.20. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $369.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.