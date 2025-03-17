EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in February

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
EML Payments Stock Performance
EML Payments stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.
EML Payments Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EML Payments
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Disney Stock: 4 Key Metrics Validating Its Comeback
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Resilient Investing: 3 Stocks Built to Weather Market Volatility
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Gold Breaks $3,000: What’s Driving the Rally and How to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.