EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in February

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

EML Payments stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

