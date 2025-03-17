Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 12,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a report on Saturday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Articles

