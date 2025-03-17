Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.36. 840,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,950,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $852.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,528 shares in the company, valued at $946,820.16. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,850 shares of company stock valued at $205,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

