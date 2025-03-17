Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 79979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
ENGIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
