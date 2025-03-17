Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Increased by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.