enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 427,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVNO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. 55,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.38. enVVeno Medical has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that enVVeno Medical will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in enVVeno Medical by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 116,650 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

