enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 427,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
enVVeno Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVNO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. 55,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.38. enVVeno Medical has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that enVVeno Medical will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
