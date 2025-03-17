Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.
Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
