Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

