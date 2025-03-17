Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Issues Earnings Results

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.