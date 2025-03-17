EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,485,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.37.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $351.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

