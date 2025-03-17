Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 936,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 13th total of 650,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.5 %

Extendicare Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0282 dividend. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -185.01%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Articles

