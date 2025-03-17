Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.80 and last traded at $113.23. 3,600,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,822,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

