Facet Wealth Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.46 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

