Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in February

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

Shares of FFXDF stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Fairfax India has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

