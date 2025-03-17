FBS Global Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:FBGL) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

FBS Global’s (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 18th. FBS Global had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $10,125,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During FBS Global’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FBS Global Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBGL opened at $0.80 on Monday. FBS Global has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Get FBS Global alerts:

FBS Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG.

Receive News & Ratings for FBS Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBS Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.