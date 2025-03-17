FBS Global Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:FBGL) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

FBS Global’s (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 18th. FBS Global had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $10,125,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During FBS Global’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
FBS Global Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FBGL opened at $0.80 on Monday. FBS Global has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.45.
FBS Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FBS Global
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for FBS Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBS Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.