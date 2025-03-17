First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,950 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 10.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in JELD-WEN by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,133,301. The trade was a 1.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 525,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.22.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.