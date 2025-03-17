First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 16,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,848,000 after buying an additional 10,977,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $91,869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 130.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after acquiring an additional 781,955 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Entegris by 249.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $72,845,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $98.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.84 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

