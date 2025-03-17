First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 144,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 303,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.