Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 1.3% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDRR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

