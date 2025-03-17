Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $297,947,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after acquiring an additional 965,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $112.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

