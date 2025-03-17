Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on Fluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.07 on Friday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 64.75% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 216,877 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

