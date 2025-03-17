Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £247 ($319.29) price objective on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £181.55 ($234.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £122.50 ($158.35) and a 1 year high of £237 ($306.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of £210.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of £197.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £198.30 ($256.33), for a total transaction of £32,917.80 ($42,551.45). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

