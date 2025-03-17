Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Director Buys $20,322.54 in Stock

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) Director William Bradley purchased 16,129 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $20,322.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,129 shares in the company, valued at $20,322.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

NASDAQ GUTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,289. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fractyl Health by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fractyl Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fractyl Health by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

