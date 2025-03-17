Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$223.14 and last traded at C$219.92, with a volume of 112359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$220.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$196.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$179.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total transaction of C$357,620.50. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $909,101 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

