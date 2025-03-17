Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.