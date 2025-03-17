Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,324. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

