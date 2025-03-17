Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,051,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after buying an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

