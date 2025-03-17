Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Kroger by 1,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,366.08. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,131.04. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,186 shares of company stock worth $10,752,001 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

