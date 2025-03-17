Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 637.50 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 633.50 ($8.23). 265,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,242,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 623 ($8.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRAS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.59) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital downgraded Frasers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 615.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

