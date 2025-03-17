Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuchs Trading Up 8.9 %

FUPEF stock traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Fuchs has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

Get Fuchs alerts:

About Fuchs

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.