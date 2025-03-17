Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fury Gold Mines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.61% of Fury Gold Mines worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FURY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 200,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.02. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

About Fury Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.