Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
FURY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 200,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.02. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
