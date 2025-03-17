Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 45,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 74.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 251,125 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $55.23 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,000.72. This trade represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRGS

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.