Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,951,000 after purchasing an additional 163,782 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,468,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 219,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 899,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 707,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,121. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

