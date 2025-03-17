Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Genenta Science Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Genenta Science stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Institutional Trading of Genenta Science

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genenta Science stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Genenta Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

